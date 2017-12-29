WCNC
Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Co. man

WCNC 2:37 PM. EST December 29, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Denver man. 

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Michael Todd Hinsey was last seen on December 23 in Lincolnton. Hinsey is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. 

Investigators said that Hinsey may be driving a black 2013 Toyota Tundra with N.C. license plate BEE-1478 with Empire Roofing decals on it. 

Anyone with information about Hinsey’s whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln County officials at 704-732-9050. 
 

