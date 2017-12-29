Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Co. man

Michael Todd Hinsey (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Denver man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Michael Todd Hinsey was last seen on December 23 in Lincolnton. Hinsey is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Investigators said that Hinsey may be driving a black 2013 Toyota Tundra with N.C. license plate BEE-1478 with Empire Roofing decals on it.

Anyone with information about Hinsey’s whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln County officials at 704-732-9050.



