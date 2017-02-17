Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Co. teen

Tamara Stansford (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help in finding a team that has been missing for a week.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Tamara Louise Stansford was last seen at her home on February 10. Relatives told police that they believe she could be in Charlotte.

Stansford is described as a black female, approximately 5-foot-2, and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

