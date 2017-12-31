DCSO: Suspect shoots 5 deputies, killing 1, also shoots 2 civilians

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - One deputy is dead and four others were shot after an early morning domestic disturbance at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect responsible has been shot and is believed to be dead and no longer a threat, the agency tweeted.

Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, who has not been named. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

(Photo: SKY9)

Just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to the incident at the Copper Canyon apartment complex. During the investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured, the agency reported.

One of the deputies who was shot is Jeff Pelle, the son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office could not tell us what his condition is.

A press conference is scheduled for noon.

Firefighters salute as procession for fallen DougCo deputy drives by. (Photo: SKY9)

The Copper Canyon complex is on County Line Road, between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

A procession for the fallen deputy started at Littleton Hospital around 10:30 a.m. as the motorcade makes its way to the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

According to Linda Watson, a spokesperson for Sky Ridge Medical Center, the hospital received three patients involved in the incident who are all in non-critical condition. She did not specify whether these were law enforcement officers or civilians.

Alyssa Parker with Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed it has taken in four patients in connection with Sunday's incident. Parker could not comment on the conditions of these patients.

The scene is active and people are advised to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, law enforcement urged anyone who lived in the area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. That order has since been lifted.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Highlands Ranch Recreation Center at Eastridge at 9568 S University Blvd. Anyone who has been displaced from their homes because of this incident is encouraged to head there.

Procession for fallen deputy on I-25. (Photo: SKY9)

C-470 is closed from Quebec Street to University Boulevard and County Line Road is closed from Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd for the investigation.

President Donald Trump tweeted about this shooting on Sunday, saying in part, "We love our police and law enforcement."

(Photo: Twitter)

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are all on accident alert because of this incident.

During an accident alert, drivers involved in wrecks are asked not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it's a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road.

(Photo: SKY9)

There is a fund for fallen officers in Douglas County. Those interested in donating can find more information here.

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement about Sunday's shooting:

“My heart breaks for all of those affected by the terrible tragedy in Douglas County. Jaime and I are praying for the citizens and Deputies injured at the scene, and our hearts go out to the family of the Deputy who was fatally wounded. Our law enforcement officers work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe and today all of Colorado stands with our law enforcement community.”

