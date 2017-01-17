Detective warns of online predators

031610-Computer Laptop (Photo: WCNC)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- As four men appear in court to face accusations that they tried to solicit sex with minors online, the Lincolnton Police detective who made those arrests is speaking out.

Detective Brent Heavner believes parents continue to underestimate the risk child sex predators pose.

"It's a very serious problem," Det. Heavner said. "My goal is to save one child."

He's arrested 44 men after he said he posed as a child to hunt down predators.

"In a 24 hour period, we could have hundreds of possible suspects," he said.

Despite his efforts, he said there are still hundreds of more predators online.

"But the arrests I'm going to make are going to go up without a doubt," Det. Heavner said. "I'm 100-percent positive we've saved more than one kid from being molested."

