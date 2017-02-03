Woman charged after officer drowned trying to save her

Juli Glisson, 40, will face a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Metro Nashville police officer Eric Mumaw. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A woman who police say caused the death of Metro Police Department Officer will be facing a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, police said Friday.

A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Juli Glisson, police said Friday morning. Police spokesman Don Aaron said she will be arrested upon her discharge from a local hospital.

Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Eric Mumaw, 44, died in the line of duty just before sunrise Thursday while attempting to rescue Glisson, who was reportedly suicidal and whose vehicle went into the frigid water of the Cumberland River in Madison.

Rescue crews discovered his body in the water several hours after he went missing.

Mumaw, an 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department, died from an apparent drowning.

According to Aaron, the investigation alleges Glisson placed her car from park into gear as Mumaw and Officer Trent Craig were at the driver’s door attempting to get her to safety and away from the edge of the Cumberland River.

The investigation also shows that Glisson was behind the wheel of the car legally drunk.

Police said Glisson is presently on probation relating to an April 2016 DUI conviction.

The police department has opened an email account, OfficerMumaw@nashville.gov, for those wanting to send condolences to Mumaw's family and colleagues.

A vigil, open to the public, is set at Peeler Park at 7 p.m. Friday to honor Mamaw's life.

This is a developing story.

