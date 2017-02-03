Driver claims shots fired in I-77 road rage incident

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Police say a gun was pulled out and fired in a case of road rage in York County.

The victim says one bullet hit the car, and another hit a tire, as the incident unfolded on a busy stretch of I-77.

Larry Faile says the violent case of road rage started on I-77 late Thursday night near the Carowinds Boulevard exit.

"I went to switch into the right lane, and I guess I cut this guy off, so he laid on the horn and was yelling, and I swerved back into the left lane," Faile explained.

Things took a drastic change as Faile tried to get off of the highway.

"He pulled up beside me, I rolled my window down and said 'hey, man, my bad; I didn't see you there.' And he just starts going off. 'F you, white boy. You need to open your eyes,'" Faile recalled.

The two drivers got off of 77 at Carowinds Boulevard came up to the intersection-- and that's when shots were fired, authorities say.

"I started hearing gun shots and I could see muzzle flash in my rearview mirror," Faile said.

Seconds after the shooting-- a few blocks away-- Faile drove to the QuikTrip and says both men drove around in circles a couple of times before the suspect finally drove off.

York County investigators say they are still searching for the suspect; they're reviewing surveillance footage from area businesses.

Officials say if you're ever put in a situation like this, call 911 right away and try not to engage with an angry driver.

