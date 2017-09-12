Driver of stolen car hits CMPD cruiser in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was involved in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said.

According to CMPD, officers located a stolen vehicle on Sylvania Avenue near North Graham Street and North Tryon Street around 6:45 a.m. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over before colliding into a CMPD cruiser near Woodward Avenue.

Woodward & N Graham St. Tow truck just arrived to take damaged @CMPD cruiser away. Working to find out how it happened. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/AbkyVJLuNO — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) September 12, 2017

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle jumped and ran from the vehicle in the direction of Princehall Avenue.

Investigators have not identified the driver of the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM