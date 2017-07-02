Driver sought in deadly Mooresville hit-and-run

File Photo (Photo: Custom)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Police in Mooresville are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

According to Mooresville Police, officers responded to a reported accident in the 400 block of Patterson Avenue near the intersection with Broad Street around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Willie Byers III, lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case and police said the driver is still at large. Investigators described the suspect vehicle only as a passenger car. Anyone with information is asked to call Mooresville Police at 704-664-3311.

