CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are telling all drivers to be careful after receiving several calls about objects being thrown at cars on the roads and highways of Mecklenburg County.

“It’s potentially very dangerous,” said Crime Prevention Officer Johnathan Frisk.

We are taught to keep our eyes on the road. But many drivers are reporting damages to their vehicles as a result of pedestrians.

Recent police reports shined a light on several incidents of rocks and other objects thrown at moving vehicles.

“Something hit my car and it was some teenagers,” said driver Kenny Gray.

“I’ve been in situations driving down the street and the car in front of me got a rock thrown on it,” said Eyanna Zinnah.

“It could definitely be deadly,” Frisk said.

In Michigan, it was. A young father died nearly two weeks ago when teenagers dropped a rock onto a vehicle from an overpass. It smashed through the windshield and killed him.

It can happen to anyone, anywhere. And some parents are now trying to steer clear of nighttime driving because of it.

“It’s very concerning, I’ve got kids,” Zinnah explained.

Police don’t want drivers to confront these people if you do encounter the situation, but they do encourage anyone to report these incidents.

Officers also say don’t hesitate to call them if you see people standing on overpasses.

