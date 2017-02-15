Drug offenders targeted in Catawba Co. roundup

NEWTON, N.C. -- The Catawba County Sheriff's Office launched a mass roundup of 72 suspected drug offenders starting early Wednesday morning.

Dubbed "Operation M-80", deputies spent all day looking for and arresting people accused of selling drugs all over the county.

Sheriff Coy Reid said his deputies do these mass roundups every couple of months.

"It does make a difference," Sheriff Reid said. "If you're dealing dope in Catawba County, it's not the chance of if you're going to get caught, it's when."

He said deputies were able to catch 33 suspects in this latest roundup; at least 40 more are still out there.

Sheriff Reid says he and his deputies are already planning for the next roundup.



