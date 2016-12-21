DUI crashes spike over Christmas holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you are hitting the roads in the next few days, you are statistically two to three times more likely to die in an alcohol-related crash.

The holidays mean more people are out drinking and police say it’s something you need to be aware of.

Numbers from previous years suggest thousands of drunk drivers will be on Charlotte-area roads in the next week-- and police will be watching for it.



"What really bothers me the most is not being able to hear his voice-- after the first six months he was gone, I could still very clearly hear his voice-- but that's gone," Lori Marek told NBC Charlotte Wednesday.

Ten years ago this month, Lori and her husband Craig got the phone call every parent dreads.

"When it's this time of year, we pause and wonder what could've been, what we lost out on, what we've been robbed of," Lori said.

In 2006 their son, 23-year-old Ian Merik was hit head-on by a drunk driver. He died on the scene.

"We got his ashes delivered to us Christmas Day," Craig said.

Unfortunately, around this time of year, tragedies like this are not uncommon.

Every day 28 people in the U.S. die in alcohol-related car crashes.

That number jumps 33-percent around the holidays.

"It was probably the worst Christmas you could think of," Craig said.

"All because somebody made a bad choice, and killed our son."

A bad choice, a life lost that could have been prevented.

"I don't want someone else to have to go through what we went through," Lori added.



Law enforcement increases patrols every holiday season, generally by at least a third.

