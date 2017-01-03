Elderly man pleads guilty to assaulting girl

John Hunsucker

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A 72-year-old man will spend almost the rest of his life in prison after he admitted to inappropriately touching a female relative.

John Wayne Hunsucker pleaded guilty to one count of attempted statutory rape and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Lincoln County prosecutors said Hunsucker began inappropriately touching his relative when she was in first grade.

They said he inappropriately touched her at least ten times over the years and performed oral sex on her.

The girl confronted Hunsucker in front of her parents last year; her father is a police officer who was crying in court during this arraignment.

On behalf of her client, Hunsucker's attorney apologized to the victim.

"[He's] extremely remorseful from the beginning," the attorney said. "He was fully cooperative with the officers when he was confronted."

Hunsucker will serve 10.5 to 17.5 years in prison.

Past articles: Sheriff: Man, 72, accused of raping 13-year-old

Copyright 2016 WCNC