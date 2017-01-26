Elementary school substitute charged with child sex crimes

John Rader. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A substitute teacher at a local elementary school has been arrested for sexually assaulting two child victims, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

On Wednesday, January 11, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police reported to CMPD an alleged sexual assault that occurred on campus at Merry Oaks Elementary School involving a female student and a substitute teacher.

The victim reported to detectives that her long-term substitute teacher, John Rader, forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions.

A second female victim was also interviewed by police.

Investigators signed arrest warrants for Rader following the victim interviews.

Rader was arrested at his home and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

Police are working to determine if there are any additional victims.

Copyright 2016 WCNC