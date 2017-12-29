Escaped inmate could be on the road again in stolen truck

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. -- The man who escaped from the Lamar County jail on Wednesday could be on the move again.

Christopher Nicholas Carroll was reportedly last spotted when he was seen getting in a swamp on Wednesday. Bloodhounds tracked him to an abandoned warehouse where they found his discarded jail jumpsuit.

Since then, he has been in the wind. But, authorities have reason to believe he could be on the move again. WAGT News reports that a truck was stolen from a home in Bamberg County. It was reported missing sometime after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

WAGT reports that while officials cannot confirm that Carroll stole the truck, they have reason to believe that he is behind the wheel. They describe the truck as a 2003 burgundy Chevrolet truck with a distinctive white hood. They did not provide a license plate.

This is a developing story, check back often for updates.

