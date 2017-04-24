Ex-teacher to return to Tenn. to face kidnapping charges

Tad Cummins, a 50-year-old middle Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a former student, appeared in federal court in California on April 24, 2017. (Photo: Artist rendering)

A former teacher charged with kidnapping one of his students will return to Tennessee to face charges there.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall Newman on Monday afternoon ordered Tad Cummins held as both a flight risk and a danger to the public, according to the Associated Press.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hitt said Monday Cummins is a danger in part for "using his position of trust as a school teacher" and for having two guns in the vehicle when he and the missing girl were found Thursday at a remote cabin in far northwest California.

Assistant federal defender Ben Galloway argued the girl went willingly and Cummins had no criminal history.

Earlier in the day, new details about Cummins' 38 days on the run from authorities were revealed in a motion to support keeping him detained.

Cummins and his 15-year-old victim disappeared from Middle Tennessee in mid-March setting off a nationwide search, which included an Amber Alert. Authorities got a tip late last week that led them to find the pair in a remote area of Cecilville, California.

The motion, filed by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hitt, explained that Cummins is a flight risk and his admissions to law enforcement "provide alarming insight into his mentality."

It added that Cummins admitted to planning an escape to Mexico and procured a "small watercraft" and "conducted a test run to cross into Mexico across the water from San Diego." He also considering the feasibility of a land crossing into Mexico and then planned to head farther south.

During his time on the run Cummins traveled through nine states, intentionally disabled his vehicle's GPS, swapped license plates twice, used aliases and paid only with cash to try and evade capture, the motion stated. He and his teen victim also stayed at low profile locations including hotels with relaxed check-in requirements and commune-type communities.

According to federal prosecutors, the 50-year-old began plotting his escape with the juvenile victim from the moment he was suspected of an improper relationship in early 2017.

"The crime alleged is heinous," the motion explained. "The Criminal Complaint details a person who abused a sacred position of public trust as a school teacher so that he could pursue an improper sexual relationship with a juvenile victim who was legally unable to consent to such a relationship."

Cummins is facing a federal charge of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He is facing charges in Tennessee of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

