Exclusive video of police chase that ends in arrest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week
-
CMPD officer arrested for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud
-
Warnings after video shows cats seizing due to flea and tick medication
-
Wednesday weather forecast
-
Employee robbed making deposit for church
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Photo shows truck taking up several parking spaces
-
Panovich: Harvey may impact the Carolinas over Labor Day weekend.
-
Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat
More Stories
-
Donate now to help Hurricane Harvey flood victimsAug 27, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Charlotte nonprofit Samaritan's Feet sending 20K…Aug 30, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
Deputy killed, two officers injured in shootingAug 30, 2017, 3:25 p.m.