WCNC
Close

Exploding dye packs tag S.C. bank robbery suspects

Kris Kirst, KYTX 11:51 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

Two suspects that robbed a South Carolina bank had an unexpected surprise that was caught on a street camera minutes after fleeing the scene.

The South Carolina Cola Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a local bank on July 22. All the details were posted on its Twitter account, ending with this epic photo of the dye packs exploding and tagging the car for all to see:

 

As of this posting, it is unknown whether the suspects have been caught.

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories