Family Dollar in north Charlotte robbed, police say

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man accused of robbing a north Charlotte Family Dollar store.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 4000 block of Sunset Road around 10:45 a.m. Monday. When police arrived, an employee told them the suspect implied he was armed before taking money from the cash register and running out of the store.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



