Fatal house fire under investigation

File photo

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in York County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home that burned Wednesday night.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of Oakridge Road near Clover just before midnight.

Investigators say their preliminary investigation leans toward an accidental fire, but the case is ongoing. Authorities have not identified the victim.

No further details were made available.

