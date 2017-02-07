Father riding lawn mower on interstate with child charged

An image of Keith Anderson. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON- A father was charged with child endangerment on Monday after riding a lawn mower on the freeway with his child in his lap.

The strange incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 5. Witnesses said they saw 43-year-old Keith Anderson in the HOV lane of Interstate 45 riding a red lawn mower and smoking a cigarette with a child in his lap.

The Houston Police Department responded to the scene. Video footage showed he had to be picked up and carried to the police car during his arrest.

According to court documents, Anderson had his son tied to him with a dog leash.

Anderson will appear in court on Tuesday. His bond is set at $10,000.

