FBI: Accused murderer could be in Charlotte

WCNC 12:37 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect that’s on the run.

According to the FBI’s Washington field office, 34-year-old Elliott Avery Starks is wanted in connection with the death of Antina Pratt. Investigators said Pratt’s body was found brutally stabbed multiple times on a D.C. bike trail on November 8, 2016.

Investigators believe that Starks could be in Charlotte, Columbia, S.C., or Atlanta, Georgia.

Stars is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, a medium complexion and balding, black hair. He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Starks is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 202-278-2000 or Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099. 

