Feaster, suspect in murder, makes bond

Ahmia Feaster (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Ahmia Feaster, 19, a woman wanted in connection with the August murder of 23-year-old Sandy Le, is out on bond.

Feaster was arrested near Houston, Texas, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on October 22. She's facing the charges of accessory after the fact of felony murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Feaster was released on bond from the Mecklenburg County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives believe that Feaster and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Alexandro Castillo fled to Mexico after Le's body was discovered in Cabarrus County.

Sandi Worthy, Feaster's aunt, confirmed the couple had been staying with Castillo's cousins in the Mexican town of Aguas Calientes, which borders Peru's Macchu Picchu.

Worthy said at some point during the two months they were down there, Castillo went missing.

Feaster got in touch with her mom who arranged for her to meet with U.S. authorities at an airport. She was taken into custody and spent two weeks awaiting extradition at the Harris County Jail.

Worthy said CMPD detectives noted that Feaster appeared malnourished when she was taken into custody.

Feaster's bond was set at $25,000 for a larceny of a motor vehicle charge and $100,000 for accessory after the fact.

Copyright 2016 WCNC