Feds: NC man recruited for ISIS

Photo via WRAL

RALEIGH, N.C. — Days after a terror attack in New York City, federal charges have surfaced against a Fayetteville man accused of backing ISIS.

In sealed documents released Wednesday, federal agents say 43-year-old Houcine Becher Ghoul pledged support for terrorist acts, even claiming that he recruited new members for Islamic State forces.

A criminal complaint filed on July 27 charges Ghoul with attempted unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization and filing a false tax return. He is now being held in the Franklin County jail.

The complaint shows that the FBI began investigating Ghoul in 2014 after a Facebook post on an account associated with his name indicated support of terrorism.

