Felon arrested after police find five stolen firearms during probation visit

(Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Detectives with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department charged a 20-year-old convicted felon Thursday after finding ammo and several firearms in his possession.

CMPD officers were conducting a probation visit on Curtin Robinson Wednesday when they found ammo and six firearms.

After checking the serial numbers on the firearms, officers said that five out of the six firearms found were stolen from multiple recent incidents and break ins.

Curtis Robinson (Photo: CMPD)

Police interviewed Robinson and then charged him with five counts of possession of a stolen firearm as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

© 2017 WCNC.COM