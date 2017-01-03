Fifth person charged with string of carjackings and armed robberies

Elsy Romero (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a fifth person on Tuesday in connection with a string of armed robberies and carjackings last week in the Steele Creek and Hickory Grove Divisions.

Elsy Romero was the latest to be charged in the case that involves 10 incidents starting December 27 and lasting until December 30.

Romero joins four other people who have already been arrested and charged. They are Kevin Irigoyen, Luis Rivera, Douglas Ramirez, and Steven Barista.

Investigators say Romero was involved in an armed robbery on December 30 at the Kimmerly Woods apartment complex.

Jazmyn Lewis says her mother's friend was leaving their apartment to get into his car to go home when he was blocked in and robbed at gunpoint.

"He was getting in a car because he was leaving and a car pulled up behind him and a guy gets out and pulled a gun on him," Lewis said.

Told that one of those arrested was a woman, Lewis said, "Yea there was a girl. She stayed in the car and never got out of the car."

CMPD Captain Chris Dozier credited good police work with getting the evidence that led to the five arrests.

Nobody was hurt in any of the incidents that now have Lewis and her mother worried.

"Makes you want to leave. Makes you want to move," she said.

CMPD says the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be filed.

