Fight leads to teen being stabbed, police say

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

SALISBURY, N.C. – Police in Salisbury are investigating after a teenager was stabbed during an apparent fight Sunday.

According to Salisbury Police, two teenagers got into a fight in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street. One of the teens was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Officials have announced any charges in connection with the incident. No further information was provided by authorities.



© 2018 WCNC.COM