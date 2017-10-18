Food Lion executive charged with statutory sex offense

Paul Robert Lacroix (Photo: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Authorities in Henderson County arrested a Food Lion executive Wednesday in connection with an alleged sex crime against a minor.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Paul Robert Lacroix, 54, of Concord, was charged with conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense. He was given a $100,00 bond.

A Food Lion spokesperson confirmed to NBC Charlotte that he was the Vice President of Pricing.

The grocery store chain issued the following statement to NBC Charlotte Wednesday evening:

Food Lion was recently made aware of the situation involving Paul LaCroix today. He was suspended immediately from the organization, pending further investigation.

