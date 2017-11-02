Charlotte day care worker fired after toddler gets locked out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A state investigation has been launched into a Charlotte day care and one employee has been fired after a toddler was locked outside Wednesday.

The manager of Sunshine Kids Learning Academy told NBC Charlotte the child was forgotten about after recess.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

“His crying was just so heartbreaking,” said Tina Quizon, who recorded the whole ordeal on her cell phone. “The poor little fella (sic), I see him trying to reach the door and banging on the door and the tears, it was just heartbreaking.”

Quizon works next door to the day care.

“I heard what sounded like a baby crying,” she said.

And that’s exactly what she found.

“He was certainly distraught, you could hear it in his crying. He sounded like he had been there trying to reach that door and get in for a while.”

She says this all happened at 5:45 Wednesday night. The day care closes at 5:30.

“My fear was has he totally been left? What if I hadn't found him?” Quizon asked.

The day care manager told NBC Charlotte the teacher who neglected to do a head count has been fired.

“I'm glad I heard him crying because I just can't imagine what he was going through,” Quizon said. “With all the things we’re reading lately with children being abducted, it takes a whole community to keep our children safe.”

