Former employee charged with stealing dirt bike from Lincolnton bar

Richard Harlond Fuller II (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Detectives have charged a Lincoln County man for his role in a November 2016 break-in at a popular bar in Lincolnton.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Harlond Fuller, II, a former employee of Johnny’s Bar and Grill, has been charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

On November 4, 2016, a break-in was reported at the establishment, and the victim told authorities that a dirt bike was stolen from the basement. On November 9, deputies say Fuller was involved in a crash while riding the stolen dirt bike. The dirt bike was discovered to be stole during the Highway Patrol’s investigation of the crash.

A Lincoln County deputy was assisting an EMS call on January 16 when he recognized Fuller, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Fuller was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Lincoln County detention center under a $15,000 bond.

