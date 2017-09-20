Former teacher accused of indecent liberties facing more charges

Lamont Barrett, Via Mint Hill Polcie Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools substitute teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a student is facing more charges.

Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is now facing 15 charges of indecent liberties with a student, as well as two charges of distributing obscene material to students. Mint Hill Police said Barrett, who was a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School, showed a 16-year-old male student pornographic videos while at school.

CMS requires background checks for substitute teachers, although North Carolina state law doesn't require them.

"Our students in North Carolina deserve to have a teacher that's been vetted," said a state school board attorney.

