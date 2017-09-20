WCNC
Close

Former teacher accused of indecent liberties facing more charges

Now 5 CMS teachers have been either charged or convicted of sex crimes with students, with more allegations coming forward.

WCNC 6:09 AM. EDT September 21, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools substitute teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a student is facing more charges. 

Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is now facing 15 charges of indecent liberties with a student, as well as two charges of distributing obscene material to students. Mint Hill Police said Barrett, who was a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School, showed a 16-year-old male student pornographic videos while at school. 

CMS requires background checks for substitute teachers, although North Carolina state law doesn't require them. 

"Our students in North Carolina deserve to have a teacher that's been vetted," said a state school board attorney. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories