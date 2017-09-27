Kevin Olsen. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen will plead not guilty on rape charges Thursday, sources tell NBC Charlotte.

Olsen faces multiple charges stemming from his arrest in February, which includes three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female and second-degree sexual offense, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He will face a judge Thursday morning on the listed charges.

In May, Olsen was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges from his February arrest. The District Attorney said Olsen raped the victim at an off-campus apartment after a night of drinking. Olsen allegedly became outraged over text messages sent to her, and when the victim refused to have sex with him, he forced himself on her three times.

RELATED: Former UNCC QB Kevin Olsen punched, raped victim, order says

UNC Charlotte coach Brad Lambert suspended Olsen after he was charged. Olsen is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

© 2017 WCNC.COM