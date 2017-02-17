Fort Mill HS student charged after 'cryptic' Instagram post

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT MILL, S.C. – A Fort Mill High School student was arrested after police say he posted a cryptic, vague message on Instagram that was initially perceived as a threat.

According to Fort Mill Police, the message said “My legacy would begin on 2-17-17.” School officials contacted police, requesting an investigation after parents and students notified the school’s administration.

Police say the message was not taken as a threat to the school because students were not on campus Friday. Investigators say the stupid posted a follow-up message that said he had been misunderstood and he told police that he did not have intentions to harm the school.

Police charged the student with disturbing schools due to the disruption the post caused.

NBC Charlotte has reached out to Fort Mill Schools for an official statement.

