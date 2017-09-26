Four arrested in connection with missing church trailer

Photo submitted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested four men wanted in connection with the theft of a trailer from an Iron Station church.

Real Life Community Church on N.C. 27 alerted authorities that someone driving a white crew cab pickup hooked up a trailer belonging to the church and pulled it away from the church parking lot. The following day, Gaston County Police told deputies they were working on a trailer theft case similar to the case in Lincoln County.

During the search of a home occupied by two of the suspects, authorities found camping supplies that were inside the church's trailer, according to deputies. The camping supplies were later returned to the church.

Following the search, 47-year-old Willie Cox Jr. was charged with one felony count each of larceny and conspiracy. He was also served with outstanding warrants from Gaston County.

Michael Shane Moore, 43, was located in the Cabarrus County jail where he is being held for failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge. He is also under a no-bond hold for charges from Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Two other suspects, 46-year-old Johnny Leon Jackson and 45-year-old Darren Dwayne Kelley, were arrested earlier on charges of felony larceny and felony conspiracy.

Deputies say the white enclosed trailer is still missing and may have been taken out of state. The case is still under investigation.

