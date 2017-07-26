Four charged in Lincoln Co. drug sting

Brandi Nicole Brown (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Four people were arrested and charged in connection with an undercover drug sting in Lincoln County, deputies said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics detectives organized numerous drug deals for marijuana or crack cocaine. Investigators said the suspects sold both substances to investigators before being arrested.

Investigators said one of the suspects attempted to destroy the evidence by throwing powder cocaine into nearby grass, but detectives were able to recover the evidence. In all, deputies seized several grams of cocaine, heroin, and 24 grams of marijuana.

The following people were charged in connection with the operation:

Myles Alexander Foote, 23, of Statesville was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver Schedule II substance, sell and deliver Schedule VI substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI substance. Foote was also charged with two felony counts each of conspire to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance and conspire to sell and deliver Schedule VI controlled substance. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 22, of Statesville was charged with two felony counts each of conspire to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and conspire to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance. He was also charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule II controlled substance and alter, destroy, steal evidence of criminal conduct. He received a $25,000 secured bond.

Brandi Nicole Brown (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Brandi Nicole Brown, 33, of Statesville, was charged with two felony counts each of conspire to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and conspire to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance. She was also charged with one felony count each of possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of schedule II controlled substance. Brown also received a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $25,000 secured bond.

Elizabeth Ann Hicks, 43, Statesville, was charged with two felony counts each of conspiring to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and conspiring to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance. Hicks was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a$20,000 secured bond.

