Garinger student robbed at gunpoint after school, police say

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a shocking crime alert involving a robbery at a school.

Police say a 16-year-old student was targeted just as classes dismissed at Garinger High School. Now, other students and parents are weighing in about safety at the school.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was robbed of his phone on school property. Then he followed the suspect to a nearby street where he was robbed again by the same suspect and a second suspect, according to the police report. At that point, they pointed a gun at him and stole his shoes and backpack.

“Walking off campus, being robbed that doesn’t make any sense to me,” said 17-year-old Brooklynn Price, a student at Garinger.

Price is trying to figure out how a fellow student could be robbed on her campus.

“I feel we’re not safe, this is supposed to be a place we are supposed to be safe at school and we’re not at all,” said Price.

Brooklyn’s mother, Brandy Cromer, is also concerned about her daughter’s safety.

“I know they have police here, but they’re inside the school,” said Cromer. “What about the kids who may be dismissed early or leaving campus, who’s protecting them?”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crime mapping shows 35 crimes just within the past month in the immediate area of Garinger High School; crimes ranging from assaults to thefts.

“If you’re concerned about your safety, it’s definitely going to affect your ability to focus on academics and learning,” said Cromer.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District tells NBC Charlotte that safety is the district’s top priority. School leaders say anyone with concerns should contact the school’s principal.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. It’s an active and ongoing investigation.

© 2017 WCNC.COM