Gary Love to face death penalty if found guilty

Gary Love (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- The man accused of murdering a woman and kidnapping and sexually assaulting her 14-year-old daughter will face the death penalty if found guilty.

Gary Love is accused of killing a 46-year-old woman, as well as binding and sexually assaulting her 14-year-old daughter inside the child's own home. Love, who was described as a family friend, had been staying with the family for several months when the incident occurred.

Initially arrested on held on the charge of murder, Love is now facing 10 counts felony statutory sex offense with a child less than 15-year-sold, one count of felony first-degree kidnapping, felony indecent liberties with a child, felony sexual servitude with child victim and one count of assault on a female.

In addition to being held without the opportunity for bond on the initial murder charge, Love received a $3 million secured bond for the new charges.

