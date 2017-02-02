Gaston Co. Police warn of rash of car break-ins

Ryan Bayly.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gaston County Police officers will be posting signs in communities to remind people to lock up their cars and take their valuables inside their homes.

Captain E.L. Johnson said car break-ins have spiked in the county and he hopes the signs will remind people to take basic safety steps.

"Those kinds of crimes are based on opportunity," Capt. Johnson said. "These signs mean there's crime going on not just in their area, but other areas."

The start of the initiative happens to coincide with the Mount Holly Police Department announcing the arrest of Ryan Bayly, who detectives said was caught on camera trying to break into cars.

Bayly remains in the Gaston County Detention Center.

