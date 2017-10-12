Gaston County teen reported missing

(Photo: Gaston County Police)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 18-year-old Candace Marie Acuff left her home on off South New Hope Road on October 11 and didn’t tell anyone where she was heading.

According to Acuff’s family, she has a cognitive impairment and is in urgent need of medication. Police have not confirmed if Acuff suffers from any cognitive issues. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 125 pounds with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a birthmark on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information about Acuff’s whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300 or dial 911.

