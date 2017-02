GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are searching for a man who knocked off a bank in Gastonia Friday evening.

Police say a man of unidentified race robbed the Park Sterling Bank on Neal Hawkins Road in Gastonia late Friday evening.

The suspect fled the scene in possibly a red, early-2000 model Chevy truck.

No other details were immediately made available.

