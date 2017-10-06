Gastonia teen charged with pointing pellet gun at drivers

Willie Rouse (Photo: Gastonia Police Department)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A 19-year-old is facing criminal charges after police accused him of walking into the middle of a busy Gastonia road Thursday afternoon and pointing a pellet gun at passing drivers.

Police charged Willie Rouse with assault by pointing a gun and going armed to the terror of the public after officers said he pointed a weapon at drivers along the I-85 and North New Hope Road intersection.

According to a 911 call obtained by NBC Charlotte, the pellet gun looked like a real gun.

"A full-caliber pistol," the 911 caller said. "He's driving the car. He already jumped out of the car one time and tried to shoot at us."

The 911 caller can be heard following Rouse after he gets in his car.

"Going to have to run a red light so bear with me," the caller said as a car horn blares in the background.

The caller gave police real-time directions on where Rouse was heading. He was eventually arrested at Lineberger Park.

He was given a $10,000 bond, but he's already bonded out.

He's scheduled to appear in court in late October.

© 2017 WCNC.COM