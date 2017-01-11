GCPD: Officer pointed gun, threatened to kill wife

Tim Leophard. (Credit: Gaston County Jail)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Gaston County Police officer was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife on Christmas Eve while their three children were present.

Timothy Leophard, 42, made his first court appearance Wednesday on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

Police say Leophard pointed an AR-style rifle at his wife and threatened to kill her, all while his three daughters, ages 9, 10 and 14, were present.

Leophard's attorney said at the bond hearing Wednesday that his client is not safe being jail because he's a police officer.

The judge set his bond at $100,000.

