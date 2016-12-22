WCNC
Close

Girl, 8, wounded in road rage shooting

Man fires into family's car on Portland, Oregon interstate, striking young girl in the foot.

NBC - KGW , WCNC 4:48 PM. EST December 22, 2016

(KGW) -- Police in Portland, Oregon have arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate 84 that wounded an 8-year-old girl.

Joshua E. Constantine, 32, was accused of attempted first and second-degree assault.

A bullet grazed the girl's foot, according to police.

The incident began just before 3 p.m., when the victim's mother was driving on I-84 with her friend and their three kids, ages 4, 7 and 8, in the car. That's when a reckless driver in a van passed her car and nearly caused a crash, police said.

The victim's mother drove past the van and someone fired a shot at her car.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2iaOuUf
 

Copyright 2016 KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories