Girl, 8, wounded in road rage shooting

(KGW) -- Police in Portland, Oregon have arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate 84 that wounded an 8-year-old girl.

Joshua E. Constantine, 32, was accused of attempted first and second-degree assault.

A bullet grazed the girl's foot, according to police.

The incident began just before 3 p.m., when the victim's mother was driving on I-84 with her friend and their three kids, ages 4, 7 and 8, in the car. That's when a reckless driver in a van passed her car and nearly caused a crash, police said.

The victim's mother drove past the van and someone fired a shot at her car.

