Goat missing after several NC home break-ins

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A goat is missing after several home break-ins in Rockingham County.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the goat was last seen Monday morning in a yard on U.S. 29 Business in Reidsville, NC.

It has since disappeared after a number of home break-ins.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four break-ins that occurred at homes on Magnolia Drive, Mizpah Church Road, Snapdragon Court, and Teresa Lane in Reidsville.

Investigators said thieves stole money, jewelry, TVs and other electronics from the homes.

The White and Brown Billy Goat is wearing an orange collar and a cowbell.

Call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683 if you have any information or if you see the goat.

