Granny chases purse snatcher

(WFLA) -- Florida police are searching for the purse snatcher who targeted an 88-year-old woman outside of a St. Petersburg grocery store.

Security camera video from the Publix shows the thief before he approached Therese Frohne as she sat in her car.

Frohne says he claimed to be lost, asked for directions, then quickly left.

"I thought, I better look for my purse in the back. In the back seat of my car. Gone," she says.

Feeling violated and seething, the spry senior citizen wasn't having it.

"That fast, he up and took off. And I jumped out and ran after him," she says.

The purse snatcher jumped in a white Prius and took off.

