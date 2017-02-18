One Dead After Attempted Robbery Outside Greensboro's Four Seasons Mall, Police

GREENSBORO, NC - One person is dead after a shooting outside the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police said they got a call reporting shots fired around 1:26 Saturday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene they found 33-year-old Westley Tyler Tugman of Lenoir, N.C. suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

At this point police do not have anyone in custody, and witness descriptions of the suspect vary.

Police say it appears the shooting started as an attempted robbery. The suspect fled the scene and police are asking anyone who might know something to come forward and call Crime Stoppers.

