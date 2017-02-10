Greensboro Police Officer Shot, 1 Other Injured After Traffic Stop

Greensboro police officer shot (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro police officer has been shot. The Greensboro Police Department said the officer was shot during a traffic stop around 4:30 pm on Friday.

The shooting happened at Bernau Avenue and Baker Street. Police said another person was also shot during the incident. But police have not said how that person was involved in the incident at this time. They also said it’s unclear who shot the man.

The injured police officer is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police are still interviewing those on scene and gathering more details.

