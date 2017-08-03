Grieving parents desperate for help in solving 8-year-old murder of their son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The mother and father of 19-year-old JaRon McGill has asked for help in solving his murder that happened eight years ago today.

His father, James McGill said, “Although it has been eight years, we have no answers."

A wreath now marks the spot along Milton Road where the 19-year-old was shot.

Eight years later, his mother and father joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at a news conference, hoping their comments might help generate some new leads and solve the case.

CMPD Captain Chris Dozier said the murder has now be turned over to the department’s Cold Case Squad.

Dozier said the hope is that the passage of time will be a help.

“There may be somebody out there who at the time felt uncomfortable coming forward and giving information tht can help us. Circumstances no may have changed and this person can now say, ‘hey I can help.”

Investigators never had much to go on.

Witnesses said McGill who was walking home from his pregnant girlfriend’s house was shot after he was approached by at least three men.

After the shooting, witnesses said three men were seen driving off in a gold or light colored Toyota.

McGill’s son now spends much of his young life with McGill’s mother and father who say many of his mannerism are similar to his murdered father.

And they say they won’t rest until they know why their son had to die.

Said James McGill, “My prayer is that no family go through what our family has had to go through.”

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone who knows something that might help can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

