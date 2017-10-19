Gun found in student's backpack at MLK Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials are investigating after a gun was found at a northeast Charlotte middle school campus Thursday.

According to CMS, the weapon was found in a student’s backpack at Martin Luther King Middle School. School officials said the gun was not loaded and there was no threat to anyone on campus. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told NBC Charlotte that a 13-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon at school. Due to his age, the student's identity will not be released.

Martin Luther King Middle School principal Jennifer Dean released the following phone message to families at the school:

Good afternoon MLK, Jr. families. This is Principal Dean with an important message. Today a gun was found in a student’s backpack. The weapon was not loaded. There was never a threat and no one was injured. Please, make sure that you check your child’s backpack for any inappropriate items that should not be brought to school. Thank you for your involvement with MLK. If you have questions, please call the school at 980-343-0698.

CMS Police have not commented on the incident. Please stay with WCNC.com are more details become available.

