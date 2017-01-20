Gun found on middle school campus

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say a student at a southeast Charlotte middle school brought a gun on campus last week.

In a message sent out to parents of students at Randolph Middle School, Principal Brian Bambauer said the gun was confiscated and that no students or faculty were harmed during the incident. Bambauer said the student will be punished according to the district’s code of conduct.

Bambauer left the following message for parents:

This is Principal Brian Bambauer of Randolph IB Middle. Keeping families aware of incidents that happen on campus is important. Today, a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was confiscated and the student will be disciplined according to the code of conduct. No students or staff were injured. I want to assure you that your child’s safety is of the upmost importance to us. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me at the school, 980-343-6700.

No further details were made available.

Copyright 2016 WCNC