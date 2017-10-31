Harding University HS student robbed outside school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after a teenager was robbed outside of a school for the second time this month.

The latest case happened near Harding University High School just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old boy was robbed by two suspects.

Two people have been arrested, including a student at Harding. Both are charged in connection with a robbery near the high school.

The police report shows the suspects stole a cellphone, headphones, and $270 cash from the 15-year-old boy.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was robbed of his cell phone outside of Garinger High School just as classes were dismissed.

“I feel like we’re not safe, this is supposed to be a place we’re supposed to come and feel safe at school, and we’re not at all,” one Garinger student told NBC Charlotte at the time.

The victim at Garinger followed the suspects off campus where police say he was robbed again at gunpoint.

“I know they have police here, but they’re inside the school, what about the kids who may have been dismissed early or are leaving campus, who is protecting them?” said a parent at the time.

In the latest case, The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District says school administrators contacted police after the student reported the off-campus incident. CMS told NBC Charlotte safety is their top priority and they’re focused on making sure each student is safe every day.



The 15-year-old victim had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

